Davis Webb has returned to East Rutherford.

Ah yes, Davis Webb: The former Cal Berkeley quarterback who, after heading to the Giants in the 2017 draft’s third round, was potentially going to be Eli Manning‘s successor.

Okay, fine — it wasn’t like Webb becoming Big Blue’s future starting quarterback following Manning’s retirement was an absolute foregone conclusion. However, Webb was in the building before other possible successors such as Kyle Lauletta and Daniel Jones, so there was at least a thought to it prior to Davis’ (somewhat surprising) 2018 release.

And now, he’s back.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports New York has inked Webb to a reserve/future contract. He will compete for the backup quarterback job, with the eventual recipient of the starting job still unknown.

QB Davis Webb and punter Jamie Gillan signed to reserve/future contracts by the Giants. Gillan's nickname is the Scottish Hammer. He was the Browns punter for the better part of the past three seasons. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) February 7, 2022

Webb was previously with the Bills but his practice-squad contract expired in January. With Brian Daboll coming from Buffalo to be the Giants’ new head coach, bringing in Webb (who possesses experience in Daboll’s offense) makes sense. Webb’s previous knowledge of Daboll’s system could assist whoever the starter is (whether that be Daniel Jones or another individual the Giants acquire this offseason).

The Giants additionally signed punter Jamie Gillan to the same type of contract. Gillan was also on the Bills practice squad for a brief period of time this past season. He was with the Browns from 2019-21 prior to Cleveland waiving him in December.

