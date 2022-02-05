Joe Schoen has a new assistant general manager.

Kevin Abrams was the Giants assistant general manager under Dave Gettleman prior to DG’s “retirement.” Abrams has been partly responsible for the struggles in and around the organization due to his mismanagement of the salary cap. The overwhelming mistakes are still haunting the Giants — Spotrac estimates Big Blue to be $10.35 million over the cap for 2022.

The 50-year-old executive, while wishing to remain within the team’s front office, has been willing to step aside and allow someone else to assume the assistant GM role.

That development came to fruition Saturday, when ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Giants were hiring Brandon Brown to be the assistant GM under recently hired GM Joe Schoen.

Giants are hiring Eagles director of player personnel Brandon Brown as their Assistant GM, per sources. Eagles continue identifying and grooming young talent – Joe Douglas, Andrew Berry, Ian Cunningham, Patrick Stewart – that other teams recently promoted to high-ranking jobs. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 5, 2022

Brown was previously the director of player personnel for the Eagles, a position Philly promoted him to last offseason. He was with the Eagles for five seasons; they made the playoffs in four of them.

A good move?

Yes — at least that’s what it’s shaping up to be.

Think of it this way: the Eagles weren’t supposed to be anything special in 2021. With an unproven second-year quarterback in Jalen Hurts and a rookie head coach in Nick Sirianni, many believed Philly would potentially finish at the bottom of the NFC East.

But that’s not what occurred.

Despite a blowout loss to the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round, the Eagles won nine games in the regular season, finished second in their division, and earned a postseason berth, all with Hurts and Sirianni filling two of the most important roles within the organization.

Having said all of that, it’s clear the Howie Roseman-led Eagles front office (which Brown was a part of) was doing something right in 2021, which is why I’m intrigued by this hire.

Kevin Abrams’ new title

The Giants haven’t fired Kevin Abrams, but instead, have reassigned him within the front office.

He is now the team’s senior VP of football operations and strategy.

Kevin Abrams named senior vice president of football operations & strategy 📰: https://t.co/Z02BnVFOJD pic.twitter.com/wGB9hiKkiW — New York Giants (@Giants) February 5, 2022

Awesome. Cool. Whatever.

Regardless of Abrams’ role, it doesn’t change the fact he has partly run the organization into the ground by overwhelmingly mismanaging the salary cap (as we stated earlier).

Kenny Golladay? Overpaid.

Blake Martinez? Overpaid.

Adoree’ Jackson? Overpaid.

Nate Solder? Overpaid.

Sterling Shepard? Overpaid.

I could go on and on about the number of cap-related blunders Abrams has been involved with over the years.

He isn’t Gettleman’s successor, so maybe I shouldn’t be complaining. But regardless, Joe Schoen should’ve separated himself from Abrams as soon as he entered the building. That’s how tough it is to overlook Kevin’s miscalculations and the role they have played in the dysfunction that’s surrounded this organization for years.

