Patrick Graham will not be remaining in East Rutherford.

After two seasons with the Giants, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is mobilizing to Sin City.

In a lateral move, Graham will be joining the Las Vegas Raiders in the same role, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The #Raiders are hiring Patrick Graham as their defensive coordinator, per sources. A huge get for Josh McDaniels, who lures Graham away from the #Giants and brings one of the NFL’s top assistants to Las Vegas. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 5, 2022

The Giants were expected to retain Graham as their DC if he didn’t earn the Vikings head coaching job, which he didn’t (Minnesota will be hiring Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell to lead its staff moving forward).

However, NFL coaching situations tend to be fluid at times; Graham will now be working with a Raiders unit that allowed 25.8 points per game this past season, a mark good for 26th in the NFL.

The Giants must look to other candidates for the crucial assistant coaching role. Since they’ve already hired a head coach in Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator in Mike Kafka, selecting the recipient of the DC job should now be at the top of the organization’s lengthy offseason to-do list.

