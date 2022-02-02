The injury caused Cameron Clark to miss the entire 2021 season.

Jets offensive lineman Cameron Clark‘s football career is coming to a close, and it’s because of the risk of paralysis following a spinal cord injury suffered last summer.

Alan Herman, Clark’s agent, told Rich Cimini of ESPN, “Based on the advice of Dr. Andrew Hecht, a prominent orthopedic surgeon at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York, Cameron will not be able to continue to play football for the New York Jets.”

Clark sustained the injury during an Aug. 3 training camp practice and was transported to the hospital thereafter.

The team drafted Clark in the 2020 fourth-round out of Charlotte.

“A great young man, with a bright future, I am thankful for Cameron’s peace in making his decision, however bittersweet it may be,” head coach Robert Saleh told Cimini and ESPN in a statement. “He made it to the league because of his talent, hard work and attitude and I have every confidence that they will all continue to serve him as he transitions to the next step.”

Follow Ryan Honey on Twitter: @RyanHoneyESNY

Listen to ESNY’s Wide Right Podcast on Apple here or on Spotify here.