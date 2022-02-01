Is Jim Harbaugh coming back to the NFL?

The glow from the NFL conference championship games extended through Monday as more coaching pressers and rumors swirled. Things were quiet on that front in New York, however.

The Knicks and Devils were in action and split their results. Toronto was too much late for the Devils; the Knicks had a layup drill against the Kings.

Tuesday night we’re supposed to have all three of our NHL teams in action, and you’ll need a little late night coffee if you want to watch the Nets; they jump at 10.

Here’s what we’re watching tonight:

NHL: Maple Leafs @ Devils — 7 PM ET

Who’s crown is it?

The Knicks welcomed the Kings to MSG on Monday night and handled their business. Sacramento is just a bad organization; they have been for years. This was a game the Knicks had to win and they did. Nothing sexy, just a 20-point W.

quick ball movement and RJ with the finish 💨 pic.twitter.com/IIxvUrP4mF — KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) February 1, 2022

Devils’ details

The Devils invaded Toronto on Monday night, a game that — on paper — was a significant mismatch. The young Devils didn’t care. Nate Bastian had himself a night and the upstart Jersey boys rolled into the third period with a 4-2 lead.

Nate the great. pic.twitter.com/xsNMRweTRS — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 1, 2022

That mismatch that was apparent on paper showed up in the third period, unfortunately. The Devils allowed four goals in the third period and lost 6-4. Auston Matthews finished his hat trick with a power play goal with 22 second remaining.

Khakis in Minneapolis?

Big reports out of Minnesota, where the Vikings are reportedly chasing Jim Harbaugh.

The #Vikings plan to fly in Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh for an interview Wednesday in Minnesota, per sources. The sides spoke Saturday to gauge Harbaugh’s interest in the head coaching job. Now, another big step towards Harbaugh potentially returning to the NFL. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 1, 2022

The Vikings are reportedly down to four candidates: Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell and defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Giants DC Patrick Graham and Harbaugh.

What makes the Harbaugh news more interesting is the timing: Wednesday is National Signing Day…

Raider Leaders

Josh McDaniels was introduced as the new head coach of the Raiders on Monday. Unlike the time he agreed to coach the Colts and then bailed, he actually showed up for this press conference… which was nice.

McDaniels leaves the Patriots to coach a Raiders team that outperformed expectations down the stretch with more drama than a soap opera this season. We’ll see how he performs as a head coach.