FanDuel Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus for Knicks-76ers, NBA, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

New customers can unlock an incredible welcome offer using the latest FanDuel promo code offer ahead of the next NBA game, starting with the Friday night Game 3 showdown with the Knicks and Sixers. Place a $5 qualifying wager and receive $150 in bonus bets if your initial bet wins. Click here to start signing up.

Whether you want to put your money on the marquee matchup between Philly and New York or prefer to use your wager on any other NBA game happening this week, including a Game 3 between the Spurs and Timberwolves, this offer provides a massive opportunity to boost your bankroll. FanDuel Sportsbook should be a go-to option for basketball fans throughout the NBA Playoffs.

FanDuel Promo Code Unlocks $150 in Bonuses

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On May 8, 2026

By registering for an account, you can activate the “bet $5, get $150” promotion. All you need to do is place your first real-money wager of at least $5 on Knicks-Sixers, Spurs-Wolves, MLB games or any other matchup on the board. If your qualifying bet wins, FanDuel will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets to use on future wagers, giving you a massive boost right out of the gate.

While the NBA schedule offers plenty of prime betting opportunities, this promotion features complete market flexibility. If basketball is not your preferred angle, you can also use your qualifying wager to bet on the NHL or MLB. Whether you are backing a heavy favorite on the ice or picking an early-season baseball moneyline winner, the exact same rules apply: win your first $5 bet, and claim your $150 in bonus bets.

How to Redeem This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Claiming this lucrative welcome offer is a simple and straightforward process. Best of all, no manual promo code is necessary to activate the bonus. Just follow these easy steps to get started before the Lakers and Thunder tip off: