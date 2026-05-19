FanDuel Promo Code for Cavs-Knicks Scores Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus

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New users looking to build a bankroll for the NBA season can claim an exclusive welcome offer using the latest FanDuel promo code.

This introductory bonus allows first-time customers to bet $5 and receive $150 in bonus bets if their initial wager wins. Whether you are targeting tonight’s Eastern Conference matchup between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers or any other NBA game on the schedule this week, this offer provides a straightforward, high-value way to maximize your first bet.

FanDuel Promo Code for Cavs-Knicks

Eligible new FanDuel customers have a practical opportunity to capitalize on tonight’s NBA slate. By registering and making a first real-money wager of at least $5, you secure $150 in bonus bets, provided your initial bet is a winner. Whether backing the Knicks at home or taking the Cavaliers on the road, this promotion significantly boosts your potential return.

The primary strategic advantage of this offer is the absence of an odds limit on your first real-money wager. Bettors have the flexibility to place their qualifying $5 bet on a heavy favorite to increase the statistical probability of unlocking the $150 bonus, or they can take a calculated risk on an underdog. This promotion is strictly available to new FanDuel customers making their first deposit and wager on the platform.

How to Use Your FanDuel NBA Promo Tonight

When evaluating the betting board for tonight’s game, the Over 217.5 presents a compelling statistical case. The Knicks feature an explosive offense, generating a staggering 120.4 points per game on 51.7% shooting from the field. Additionally, the Over has hit in four of New York’s last six games. The Cavaliers match up well offensively, averaging 110.4 points per game, and boast a 4-1 record against top-10 scoring defenses over their last five contests.

Before placing your wager, be sure to monitor the injury report. Key rotation pieces like New York’s OG Anunoby (hamstring) and Cleveland’s Larry Nance Jr. (illness) are listed as day-to-day. Their availability will heavily impact the final game script and defensive matchups.

If you are using a $5 qualifying bet on FanDuel tonight, here is the exact profit you stand to win based on the side you choose (excluding the potential $150 in bonus bets):

Moneyline: A $5 wager on the favored Knicks (-240) yields $2.08 in profit. Conversely, backing the underdog Cavaliers (+198) nets a solid $9.90.

A $5 wager on the favored Knicks (-240) yields $2.08 in profit. Conversely, backing the underdog Cavaliers (+198) nets a solid $9.90. Spread: Betting $5 on the Knicks to cover the -6.5 spread (-112) pays out $4.46 in winnings. Taking the Cavaliers to keep the game within 6.5 points (-108) returns $4.63 in profit.

How to Activate Your FanDuel Promo Offer

Claiming this welcome bonus is a streamlined process, and no manual promo code is required. To activate your offer ahead of the Knicks vs. Cavaliers game, follow these exact steps:

Register and Sign Up: Create a new account as a first-time user on the FanDuel platform. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with an initial deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Wager: Lock in a minimum bet of $5 on the market of your choice. Because there is no odds limit for your first real-money wager, you have the flexibility to back a heavy favorite or an underdog. Claim Your Bonus: If your qualifying first bet wins, you will be awarded $150 in bonus bets.

All winning accounts will receive the $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the initial bet settlement, providing you with extra bankroll for the remainder of the NBA season.