76ers C Joel Embiid out for Game 2 vs Knicks

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia 76ers will be without Joel Embiid for Game 2 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup with the rival New York Knicks on Wednesday night. ESPN insider Shams Charania reports Embiid is dealing with hip and ankle injuries after missing the team’s morning shootaround.

Embiid was unable to participate in the team’s shootaround this morning after experiencing increased soreness in both his ankle and hip, sources said. He had been receiving around-the-clock treatment in efforts to play. https://t.co/IUY2HK77KE — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 6, 2026

It’s a devastating blow for the Sixers, who are on quite the run. Philly beat Orlando in a play-in game to secure the No. 7 seed in the East and a matchup with the No. 2 Boston Celtics. And all while Embiid was out recovering from appendicitis, too.

Cut to the former MVP returning for a Game 4 loss and Philly being down 3-1, only to rattle off three straight wins and steal the series. Embiid averaged 28 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists per game. In Game 1 at MSG on Monday, New York held him to 14 points on 3 of 11 shooting in 25 minutes. Embiid only managed four rebounds.

And now? Look for the 76ers to lean hard on veteran Andre Drummond, who’s about the same on defense as Joel Embiid and not nearly as strong a scorer. The most he’s ever averaged is 17.8 points per game in 2019-20, right before the Pistons traded him to Cleveland.

That leaves Philadelphia with a three-headed dragon of Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, and rookie V.J. Edgecombe. Maxey is a great scoring point guard. Edgecombe has strong two-way potential once he improves his defense. George is older at 36, but it doesn’t matter. He’s still a threat to score double figures and can also nail timely threes.

But will that be enough for a New York Knicks team that’s looked nothing but motivated since losing Game 3 in Atlanta last round? Jalen Brunson & Co. are averaging over 129 points per game over that stretch and look more focused than ever. Will Drummond be enough size to contain both Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson? We can’t forget OG Anunoby also plays larger than his listed 6’7″.

Oh, and speaking of Anunoby? He’s also averaging 21 points per game and shooting almost 59.5% from three in the playoffs.

Anything can happen in playoff basketball. The Sixers are the worse team on paper, and yet still came back from down 3-1 to eliminate Jayson Tatum and the Celtics. There’s every chance they could rally and steal another win or two, but without Embiid against these New York Knicks?

That’s a tougher subway to catch.