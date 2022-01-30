NFL Championship Weekend is starting with Chiefs-Bengals on Sunday afternoon and the best odds are with the latest DraftKings NY promo. While the Chiefs are on the hunt for a third consecutive trip to the Super Bowl, the Bengals are trying to pull off another upset on the road.

New players who sign up with this DraftKings NY promo can get boosted moneyline odds on the Chiefs or Bengals. Bet $5 to win $280 on either team. That equates to 56-1 odds, which is fitting considering these two teams are playing for a trip to Super Bowl 56.

Although the Chiefs are favored entering this game, the Bengals may have cracked the code to beating Patrick Mahomes. Joe Burrow led Cincinnati to a shootout victory over Kansas City in Week 17. With that said, the playoffs are a different animal.

This DraftKings NY promo offers the biggest boost of the weekend. Picking a winner is half the battle, but 56-1 odds helps to shift things in your favor.

DraftKings NY Promo Gives 56-1 Boost

Players who sign up and make a qualifying deposit will be able to bet a maximum of $5 on either team’s moneyline to win $280 in bonus cash. This bonus credit will be deposited into accounts as seven $40 free bets.

This DraftKings NY promo is a quick way to score some free bets. This could give new players the chance to test drive this sportsbook without needing to deposit a ton of cash.

With that said, new users can get a 20% deposit match on their first deposit up to $1,000. Anyone who deposits $5,000 will earn the maximum of $1,000 in bonus credit. The deposit match combined with this odds boost could result in up to $1,280 in total site credit.

How to Use This DraftKings NY Promo

Signing up with this DraftKings NY promo is as easy as 1-2-3. Here is a step-by-step guide to signing up and laying claim to this 56-1 odds boost:

to sign up and create an account. Make a deposit of at least $5 into your account to qualify for this DraftKings NY promo.

Place a $5 wager on the Bengals or Chiefs to win.

Winners will earn $280 in bonus credit.

Best Chiefs-Bengals Odds

How good is this boost on the Chiefs-Bengals game? New players can bet $5 to win $280 on either team, which provides a significant boost to either side.

However, the Chiefs are the favorite and see a massive shift in odds with this DraftKings NY promo. Existing users would need to wager $994 on the Chiefs to win $280. Bengals bettors will have to wager around $100 for this exact same payout.

When you look at these odds, it’s a complete no-brainer from a value perspective. Of course, we know that anything can happen in the NFL Playoffs, but it helps that this DraftKings NY promo provides a low-risk option.

