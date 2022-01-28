New York online sports betting will undoubtedly be tops in the market by the end of January and should far exceed New Jersey’s record for highest online sports betting handle in a single month.

The New York State Gaming Commission released handle and revenue reports for Caesars Sportsbook NY, DraftKings Sportsbook NY, FanDuel NY and BetRivers NY for the week ending on Jan. 23.

NY Online Sports Betting Reaching a Milestone

In just 16 days New York has taken in $1.14 billion in total bets. New Jersey currently holds the record of $1.3 billion in handle for a single month, set November 2022.

New York has nearly reached that record setting total in a little more than two weeks with only four operators. Approved and launched operators BetMGM and PointsBet have yet to be included in the state’s handle reports.

Here are the handles for the four sportsbooks for the week of Jan. 23:

Caesars : $229.7 million

: $229.7 million FanDuel : $159.6 million

: $159.6 million DraftKings : $131.1 million

: $131.1 million BetRivers: $11.6 million

Here are the total handles for the four sportsbooks from Jan. 8 to Jan. 23:

Caesars : $487.3 million

: $487.3 million FanDuel : $360 million

: $360 million DraftKings : $265.4 million

: $265.4 million BetRivers: $22.2 million

NY Sports Betting Revenues

For the week of Jan. 23 the four sportsbook reported a total of $40.7 million in gross gaming revenue. At New York’s 51% tax rate, the four sportsbooks made New York $20.7 million in taxes for the week of Jan. 23 alone.

Here are the total gross gaming revenues for Jan. 23 for the four sportsbooks:

Caesars: $19,036,117

DraftKings: $10,828,664

FanDuel: $10,038,212

BetRivers: $784,797

From Jan. 8 to Jan. 23, the total gross gaming revenues have been reported at $88.1 million, a total of more than $44 million in taxes for the state.

Additional NY Sportsbooks on the Way

BetMGM and PointsBet both launched within the last two weeks, bringing the state’s total operations books up to six. It will be interesting to see just how much a difference these sportsbooks add to the total handle and revenue figures.

Bally Bet won’t be joined the fray until April at least.

New York sports bettors will close out the month with a massive NFL Conference Championship weekend to wager on.