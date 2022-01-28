Where are the Giants in this crucial process?

The head coaching search continues as we arrive at the one-week anniversary of Joe Schoen‘s hire. The new Giants general manager is hard at work locating the man for the job and keeping his options open.

Whether or not a candidate has NFL head coaching experience, Schoen is doing serious due diligence on each individual.

However, the entire course has taken some turns over the last few days — the current landscape of candidates doesn’t look the same as it did when the search commenced.

Where are the Giants in this entire process as of Friday morning?

Daboll, Flores, Frazier — serious candidates

Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, and Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier are all serious options for the role. Daboll took part in his second interview Tuesday while Frazier is undergoing his Friday.

Flores, on the other hand, met with ownership Thursday.

In my honest opinion, I think it will come down to Daboll and Flores when the search nears its conclusion. It’s obvious they are the top two candidates the Giants are targeting.

Daboll has flexed his bright offensive mind with the Bills and could drastically improve a Giants offense that’s been among the league’s worst over the last two years.

Flores isn’t an offensive guy (which is what the Giants desperately need) but at least carries recent NFL head coaching experience and led the Dolphins to back-to-back winning seasons from 2020-21.

The recently fired Miami head coach would be an incredible option, but as I’ve said maybe a billion times over the last seven days or so, I’m a Daboll guy through and through. That Giants offense needs significant help (which may be an understatement) and Daniel Jones must develop if Big Blue is to roll the dice with the young quarterback in 2022.

I’m not big on Frazier, the reasons being that he’s not an offensive guy (and would need to make the absolute right hire at the offensive coordinator position) and doesn’t possess recent NFL head coaching experience. Frazier’s last head coaching stint was from 2011-13 with the Vikings (he was 18-29, not counting his 3-3 record as Minnesota’s interim head coach in 2010).

Sayonara, Dan Quinn

For those who wanted Dan Quinn: I apologize.

For those who didn’t want Dan Quinn (such as myself): Congratulations!

The Cowboys defensive coordinator is remaining in Dallas despite head coaching interest from various teams (the Giants included).

Dan Quinn has informed teams that he’s staying with the #Cowboys, per sources. Six teams requested head-coaching interviews with Quinn, who decided he wanted to return to Dallas and try to win a Super Bowl. He should be a hot name again next year. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 27, 2022

Yes, Quinn did lead Atlanta to Super Bowl 51. But I don’t think I need to remind you how that Super Bowl turned out and the Falcons’ consistent decline in the years following.

When it comes to Quinn, the debacle in that game has left a bad taste in the mouths of many. However, Giants fans no longer need to worry about him coming to East Rutherford.

Patrick Graham’s situation

Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham interviewed for the team’s head coaching job on Wednesday but figures to be a long shot for the role.

There are two potential destinations for the veteran coach, however.

There’s the chance Graham remains in East Rutherford as the DC and could definitely take that route if Flores were to earn the head coaching job. Graham was Flores’ DC in Miami back in 2019.

Graham may also have an opportunity to take over the defense in Pittsburgh. Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler announced his retirement this past weekend and Graham interviewed to replace him Thursday.

#Giants interview with Brian Flores has wrapped, team announces. Leslie Frazier on deck tomorrow and then likely decision time. (OK got it right this time. Was on phone talking about Patrick Graham, who is interviewing with the #Steelers today. 🤦🏻‍♂️) — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 27, 2022

It seems Graham is more likely to be a defensive coordinator instead of a head coach in 2022.

