The Brian Daboll era has begun.

The search for a new head coach in East Rutherford is reportedly over! Big Blue has found the man for the job.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Giants will hire Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to fulfill the prestigious role. Daboll interviewed with the organization twice and was the first finalist for the job most recently occupied by Joe Judge (the Giants fired Judge after he recorded only 10 wins in two years).

Giants hiring former Bills’ OC Brian Daboll as their next head coach, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 28, 2022

Daboll ran one of the league’s most effective offenses in both 2020 and 2021 out in Buffalo. His and the Bills’ season ended this past Sunday night following an overtime loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round.

The Giants are making the absolute right choice here. After the team finished 31st in both total yards and points each of the last two years, it was clear New York needed an offensive-minded individual to lead the staff moving forward.

It’s yet to be revealed who Daboll will hire as his assistant coaches and if he’ll retain Patrick Graham as the defensive coordinator, but we’ll surely find that information out in due time.

The Giants are progressing with Daboll and a new general manager in Joe Schoen, who was previously the Bills assistant general manager.

