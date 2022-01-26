Leslie Frazier has reportedly earned another head coaching interview with the Giants.

Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores figure to be two of Joe Schoen‘s top choices for the Giants‘ head coaching role.

But you might need to add Leslie Frazier to that list as well.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Giants will partake in a second head coaching interview with the Bills defensive coordinator on Friday. Schoen conducted the initial interview with Frazier this past weekend prior to that debacle of a performance from Buffalo’s defense Sunday night.

The #Giants plan to interview #Bills DC Leslie Frazier a second time for their head coaching job Friday, per source. So with Joe Schoen in place as GM, his former Buffalo colleagues Brian Daboll and Frazier are both getting a long look in New York. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 26, 2022

Now, I understand Schoen obviously worked with Frazier in Buffalo and knows better than most what the veteran coach could bring to this organization.

But if it were up to me, Frazier wouldn’t be the top choice, especially after what we all saw from the Bills defense in its 42-36 Divisional Round loss to Kansas City.

Not only that, Frazier simply isn’t as intriguing of a candidate as Daboll or Flores.

I’ve discussed this various times in the last week or so, and I hate to repeat myself, but I will: The Giants need an offensive-minded head coach (like what Daboll would be) after fielding one of the league’s worst offenses each of the last two years.

And if the answer isn’t purely an offensive-minded guy, it should be Flores, who actually carries recent NFL head coaching experience and led the Dolphins to back-to-back winning seasons despite Tua Tagovailoa starting at quarterback for the majority of that time period.

If Schoen and the Giants want to do their due diligence on Frazier, that’s fine.

If they want to do the same thing with Dan Quinn and Patrick Graham, that’s fine as well.

But towards the end of this search, the final decision should be between Daboll and Flores, or else the Giants could be taking another massive risk at the head coaching position.

And we all saw how their last massive head coaching risk turned out, right?

