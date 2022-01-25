Brian Flores could become a finalist for the Giants’ head coaching job.

Brian Daboll may not be the clear-cut choice for the Giants, who are still looking to fill their vacant head coaching role.

Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports individuals within the organization have reached out to those of the Dolphins, who recently fired head coach Brian Flores. The Giants seem to be doing serious due diligence on Flores, who could become a finalist for the head coaching position (Daboll is the first known finalist).

Leonard reports the reviews from Miami on Flores have been on the positive side.

Giants aren’t shy about acknowledging their meaningful work on Flores. They make calls on all candidates, but this homework on Flores’ time & end in Miami reflects a specifically thorough process on him, reinforces NYG’s serious interest, and indicates the feedback is positive. — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) January 26, 2022

The Giants are reportedly going to interview Flores for the head coaching job this Thursday after they interview their current defensive coordinator, Patrick Graham, for the same role on Wednesday. The organization has already interviewed Daboll twice.

Many believe the Dolphins shouldn’t have parted ways with Flores, who recorded back-to-back winning seasons with a limited Tua Tagovailoa under center for the majority of that time period. Regardless, Miami didn’t make the playoffs in any of the three campaigns in which it employed Flores as head coach.

If Flores earns a head coaching job for 2022 (whether or not it’s in East Rutherford), the belief is he may want to team up with Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. The superstar signal-caller didn’t play in 2021. The 26-year-old has wanted out of Houston and is also embroiled in a massive sexual misconduct scandal. Watson is facing over 20 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct and sexual assault.

In the event Flores earns the Giants job, him successfully selling ownership on Watson would likely take a great deal of effort. With the aforementioned off-field issues along with Deshaun’s price tag in a potential trade (possibly at least three first-round draft picks) and expensive contract, it’s tough to believe John Mara and Joe Schoen would both stamp what would be a humongous move.

