Former Giants kicker went full hot take on Monday.

In the wake of the Green Bay Packers failing to reach the Super Bowl again, the hot takes (and vaxx jokes) at the expense of Aaron Rodgers have been coming fast and furious.

If you’re looking for a good laugh, go ahead and search Twitter. Scroll for about 90 seconds. You’re welcome.

What we didn’t expect was the hottest of takes coming from… former New York Giants kicker Lawrence Tynes.

Eli Manning is a more qualified Hall of Famer than Aaron Rodgers. Bring all the smoke you want. I’m taking 10 over 12 anytime a game is on the line or the playoffs. — 𝗟𝗮𝘄𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗧𝘆𝗻𝗲𝘀 (@lt4kicks) January 24, 2022

Tynes, who spend six years with the Giants and has two Super Bowl rings thanks to Eli Manning’s postseason heroics (among others), is in the Eli is a legend camp.

Based on the responses, Tynes is headed for the Ratio Hall of Fame. He wants the smoke, and he’s getting it.

We won’t spend all the time digging into the career numbers of Rodgers vs. Eli Manning. Honestly, Rodgers is more favorably compared to Eli’s brother, Peyton, when it comes to regular season production.

But we don’t need to tell Giants fans — or Tynes — the one category where Eli has more of something than Rodgers: Super Bowl rings.

Eli’s two are more than Rodgers has won, a big reason we may have seen Rodgers’ final pass in a Green Bay jersey.

Maybe Rodgers will follow Peyton’s lead and go to Denver to chase a second one?