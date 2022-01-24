Could Brian Daboll eventually become the new Giants head coach?

We’re coming down to the wire in the search for a new Giants head coach, and Brian Daboll will apparently be a finalist.

Tom Rock of Newsday reports the Giants will conduct a second interview with Daboll on Tuesday. This comes after the Bills offensive coordinator’s 2021 season came to an end Sunday night following a heartbreaking overtime loss to Kansas City.

Daboll has led the Bills offense to top-five finishes in both total yards and points each of the last two years. His pair of performances in the playoffs were additionally spectacular — the Bills scored 47 and 36 points, respectively, in the Wild Card and Divisional Rounds.

Would Daboll be the right choice?

I’ve said it various times before — the Giants need an offensive-minded head coach after fielding one of the worst offenses in the league in both 2020 and 2021.

When a team finishes second-to-last in both total yards and points in two straight seasons, an offensive genius should be the absolute target when it comes to the search for a new head coach.

Daboll could be that guy — you’ve seen what Buffalo’s offense has been able to do under him, right? You’ve seen how Josh Allen has been able to significantly develop under him, right?

Now, I’m not saying Daniel Jones or whoever is under center for the Giants in 2022 is going to be at the level that Josh Allen is at right now. But it’s worth noting the role Daboll has played in the improvement of the star Bills quarterback, who’s gone from a mediocre signal-caller (in 2018 and 2019) to one of the league’s best at the position over the last two years.

Oh, and new Giants general manager Joe Schoen obviously worked with Daboll in Buffalo — take that for what it’s worth.

