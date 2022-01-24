Eli Apple still has the Giants on his mind…apparently.

Eli Apple: What a guy.

A clear-cut bust of a 2016 first-round draft pick, a locker room “cancer” when he was in East Rutherford, and a player that cannot find a consistent home due to a lack of true on-field talent.

Giants fans don’t even think about him anymore — his brief tenure with Big Blue brought little to no joy, and at this point, he’s become an afterthought despite the fact he was on the organization’s last playoff roster.

But apparently, the feeling isn’t mutual. Apple actually does have the Giants and their fanbase on his mind even though he — checks notes — is literally headed to the AFC Championship Game with the Bengals.

Idk which fan base I hate more 🤔 prolly the saints but It’s close wit the giants it’s a toss up — Eli Apple (@EliApple) January 24, 2022

You’d think he’d be more focused on one of the biggest games of his life to date. But apparently, the MetLife Stadium faithful and Bourbon Street faithful are clouding his headspace.

Now, I don’t want to speak for the Saints fanbase, mostly because I wasn’t a part of it while Apple was donning the black and gold.

But the Giants fanbase had every right to portray their general negative opinion towards Apple given the way he conducted himself both on and off the field.

The New York market will come after you if you don’t perform up to your standards — that’s how it works. And needless to say, Apple was a total disappointment after the Giants drafted him at No. 10 overall in 2016. He was horrendous in coverage and never panned out as a long-term weapon in the secondary despite the draft choice that was utilized on him.

The antics late in the 2017 season didn’t exactly make up for Apple’s poor play either.

An apparent rift between him and teammates led to former Giants safety Landon Collins calling him a “cancer” and the team suspending him for the final game of that year following an argument with coaches.

His value significantly declined every year — Apple went from a top-10 pick in 2016 to being traded for fourth- and seventh-round selections in 2018. Ultimately, he had the tools and the potential, but let his head get in the way and never developed into the player the Giants were hoping they drafted.

Big Blue fans had every right to dislike what Apple brought to East Rutherford. Eli, don’t complain about your former team’s fanbase, especially when you have bigger things to be worrying about at the moment…

