Watch your words, Kyrie!

On Thursday, the NBA reportedly fined Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving $25,000 for swearing at a fan in Cleveland.

The Nets were in Cleveland on Monday, losing 114-107. Irving led the team with 27 points and seven rebounds; he added nine assists as well.

Here’s the interaction:

Kyrie’s incident with a Cavs fan 👀 (via _willswish/IG)pic.twitter.com/qAObz6tSUO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 20, 2022

Staying unvaxxed

With Kevin Durant out of the lineup, the Nets are relying more on Irving to facilitate the offense in road games; he still hasn’t been cleared to play home games because of New York’s COVID regulations.

After the loss in Cleveland, Irving doubled down on remaining unvaccinated.

Irving was asked specifically about the possibility of changing his stance because of Durant’s knee injury, which is expected to keep him sidelined for 4-6 weeks.

“Kev’s going to heal, Kev’s going to be OK, and we’re going to have to deal with that as his teammates,” Irving said after the loss. “But in terms of where I am with my life outside of this, I stay rooted in my decision. And that’s just what it is.”

Irving has appeared in three games this season and is averaging 22 points, 5 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest.