Could the Giants poach two members from the Buffalo Bills to fill prominent roles?

It’s been more than one week since Dave Gettleman‘s “retirement” (still putting it in quotes).

It’s been a little less than that since Joe Judge‘s firing.

However, the Giants have yet to fill their general manager and head coaching roles. You might be yearning for this process to move a bit quicker, but it is what it is.

At the end of the day, John Mara, Steve Tisch, and the organization don’t want to rush the process and risk repeating past mistakes.

But despite Big Blue taking its time, the organization can still fix major issues over the next week or so by looking to Western New York.

Schoen’s chances increasing?

Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen has emerged as one of the finalists to earn the general manager job. He was one of the few candidates ownership selected to partake in a second interview, one that was in-person instead of virtually (which is how the initial interview took place last week).

Schoen was in the building Tuesday, meeting with ownership and touring the facility, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

#Giants confirm #Bills exec Joe Schoen’s second GM interview. He met with John Mara, Steve Tisch and Chris Mara, met with other members of the front office and toured the facility today, the team says. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 18, 2022

Schoen has been a significant component of the overall development of the Bills organization over the last few years. He joined Buffalo in 2017 and was a part of the Bills’ playoff berth that season, which was the team’s first since the 1999 campaign. With Schoen in the front office, the Bills have made the postseason four of the last five years and have won the AFC East division in each of the last two years.

He was a part of the drafting of superstar quarterback Josh Allen, the trade for superstar wide receiver Stefon Diggs, and the overall turn-around of the Bills franchise.

But arguably the most prestigious attribute Schoen would be bringing to East Rutherford would be his ability to hire one of the top head-coaching candidates on the market.

Daboll to follow?

If Schoen were to win the GM job (and he figures to have a good shot at the role), there’s a chance he could hire Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to be the Giants’ new head coach moving forward.

Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen is going through his second interview with the Giants today in East Rutherford, per sources. Obviously, this is a sign the GM process there is accelerating a bit. Schoen landing that job also could put Bills OC Brian Daboll in play for New York. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 18, 2022

I know — everyone seems to love recently-fired Dolphins head coach Brian Flores. He led Miami to back-to-back winning seasons while a limited Tua Tagovailoa was the starting quarterback for the majority of that time. Many believe he shouldn’t have been fired.

And I additionally love Flores and think he will find a head coaching job for the 2022 season.

But the Giants need an offensive mind to lead the staff. That New York offense, even with Daniel Jones at times, was horrendous each of the last two seasons under Joe Judge, Jason Garrett, and Freddie Kitchens. The unit needs a powerful offensive brain to run the show.

Buffalo sported a top-five offense in terms of total yards and a top-three offense in terms of points under Daboll this past regular season. The 2020 Bills offense was additionally strong, finishing second in both total yards and points.

Daboll has also been a massive reason for Josh Allen’s journey from a mediocre quarterback (at best) during his first two years (2018-19) to one of the league’s top signal-callers.

Daboll would potentially be able to carry out the same type of process with Daniel Jones, should the Giants retain the young quarterback for a fourth year after he didn’t significantly improve through his first three NFL seasons.

Rolling the dice with Jones would keep the Giants from needing to use one of their two first-round picks (Nos. 5 and 7 overall) on a rookie quarterback.

It would also keep them from needing to trade one of those selections (plus likely a 2023 first-round pick) for a guy like Russell Wilson (who they would then have to clear noteworthy cap space for).

Sticking with Daniel wouldn’t be ideal to me, but I would definitely accept it if the right head coach could develop him correctly.

After seeing what he’s been able to do with Josh Allen, Daboll could be that guy.

Follow Ryan Honey on Twitter: @RyanHoneyESNY

Listen to ESNY’s Wide Right Podcast on Apple here or on Spotify here.