Adam Greenblatt, the Chief Executive Officer of BetMGM, said the New York online sports betting launch set numerous company records earlier in the week and was the most successful online sports betting launch for BetMGM in any market so far.

Greenblatt gave an update this morning on BetMGM’s performance and outlook for 2022 in a conference call for the media. When asked how New York’s launch went for BetMGM on Monday, Jan. 17, the chief executive officer gushed over the numbers he saw from New York bettors.

BetMGM Sportsbook App States: NY, AZ, CO, IA, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW!

NY Online Sports Betting Launch Broke Handle Records

BetMGM’s launch in New York set numerous records for the company, he said.

“I’m delighted with how it’s gone. We’ve broken all of our records. It was the best first day of any live launch. We broke records for most registrations, for most first time depositors, for deposits, for most for bets, for handle, and what I found particularly pleasing was our technology performed flawlessly in line with our expectations, notwithstanding the volume,” Greenblatt said.

Greenblatt also noted the following as positive results for BetMGM’s launch in New York:

BetMGM’s New York launch resulted in the highest registration to deposit conversion percentage for all its state launches.

It had the highest new player deposit success rate for any state launch.

It had the highest conversion from account registration to new money players for any state launch.

Most importantly, Greenblatt noted NY BetMGM sportsbook users were able to access customer service and have their questions answered in a timely manner.

“Despite the record breaking volumes, we answered all chats and calls in an average of 29 seconds. It’s a standout performance in the market,” Greenblatt said.

New York Online Sports Betting Promising So Far

New York’s launch has posted impressive numbers so far. During the initial launch weekend, GeoComply reported 17.2 million transactions in the state. That figure increased to more than 17.9 million transaction this past weekend, which also coincided with the launch of BetMGM.

In just its opening weekend, four NY online sports betting sportsbooks took in more than $150 million in wagers, according to the recently released New York Fiscal Year 2023 Budget Briefing Book.

During its first weekend, more than 650,000 NY sports betting accounts were created, according to the state.

Overall, more than 1.2 million sports betting accounts have been created in just 10 days. 878,000 of those accounts are unique players, more than New Jersey and Pennsylvania combined over the same period, according to data from GeoComply.