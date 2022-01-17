The sophomore forward was the Devils’ best player last week.

Two of the New Jersey Devils‘ Week 13 games were postponed because of Canada’s current COVID travel restrictions, so their only game of the week came on Thursday against their rivals, the New York Islanders.

The Devils lost this one, but the fight was admirable, especially given the fact that a COVID outbreak of their own had the roster depleted.

In this tough matchup, the young Yegor Sharangovich maintained his great play as of late to stand out most among the Devils.

Player of the Week: LW Yegor Sharangovich

vs. NYI: 1 G

Game Score: 1.50

Defensive impact: -0.21

After a week off, Sharangovich is back, this time as the player of the week and not just an honorable mention. With a big goal and generally great play in the offensive zone, Sharangovich was the Devils’ best player against the Islanders.

Sharangovich now has goals in four straight games and points in five-straight. It looks like he’s found a home on the left wing alongside Devils star Jack Hughes and has returned to being the dangerous goal-scorer we were introduced to last season.

It’s relieving to see Sharangovich play at this incredibly high level after his very disappointing start to the season. Sharangovich didn’t have a strong game defensively, but he’s generally been better in that regard, too.

With the Devils almost completely out of the playoff race, they’re going to be prioritizing the development of the youngsters and giving Sharangovich big opportunities is a key component of that mission.