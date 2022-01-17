Peyton Manning had to take a shot at his brothers’ former team when he got the chance…

The Manningcast season finale is currently airing on ESPN2, and although the program is ending for the 2021 NFL campaign, the humor within the pair of pro-football legends is in midseason form.

While calling the Rams-Cardinals Wild Card game, Peyton decided to take a shot at Eli‘s Giants. This was after the Rams attempted to run two quarterback sneaks at the goal line in the second quarter. The Giants did this in Week 18, but if you can remember, it wasn’t exactly in the opponent’s territory…

“At least the Rams are sneaking it down by the goal line unlike the Giants who sneak it in the open field” – Peyton "No comment, no comments" – Eli 😂😭 #ManningCast pic.twitter.com/fD57NK7sE8 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 18, 2022

A sign of difficult times for the Giants’ offense as they run a QB sneak from their own 4-yard line on 3rd & 9 from this formation. pic.twitter.com/zFHSHsJikA — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 9, 2022

“No comment, no comment” Eli responded.

Can’t blame Peyton for this move.