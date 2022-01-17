eli manning peyton manning
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Peyton Manning had to take a shot at his brothers’ former team when he got the chance…

The Manningcast season finale is currently airing on ESPN2, and although the program is ending for the 2021 NFL campaign, the humor within the pair of pro-football legends is in midseason form.

While calling the Rams-Cardinals Wild Card game, Peyton decided to take a shot at Eli‘s Giants. This was after the Rams attempted to run two quarterback sneaks at the goal line in the second quarter. The Giants did this in Week 18, but if you can remember, it wasn’t exactly in the opponent’s territory…

“No comment, no comment” Eli responded.

Can’t blame Peyton for this move.