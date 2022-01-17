The reigning Norris Trophy winner showed off his greatest strengths.

The New York Rangers didn’t let a depleted roster as a result of a COVID outbreak stop them from winning in Week 13.

They kicked things off in a pretty ugly outing against the Los Angeles Kings, but followed that up with two impressive wins over the San Jose Sharks and then the Philadelphia Flyers.

Several Rangers stepped up this week, but the stars shined the brightest, with Adam Fox leading the way.

Player of the Week: RHD Adam Fox

@ SJS: 1 A

@ PHI: 2 A

Average Game Score: 1.70

Average defensive impact: 0.78

Fox did what he does best this week and was quietly the best the Rangers had to offer.

The team’s best player against the Kings and Flyers, Fox was great both offensively and defensively this week. He added another three assists to his already-impressive resume and had what was probably one of his best defensive weeks yet.

Fox, who has been named a 2022 All-Star, is having another incredibly strong season and will have the chance to keep the Norris as at least a finalist if he maintains this elite level of play.

Honorable Mention #1: C Mika Zibanejad

@ LAK: 1 G

@ SJS: 1 A

@ PHI: 1 G

Average Game Score: 1.54

Average defensive impact: 0.72

To the delight of Rangers fans, Zibanejad is still hot and has shown no signs of slowing down.

He had another excellent week, scoring two goals and an assist while having what’s maybe been the best defensive week of his season, so far.

The perfect deflection. 👌 pic.twitter.com/ucxpFkUQE9 — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 11, 2022

Zibanejad has been a key reason why the Rangers are winning games and it’s great to see him finally get going after a slow start to the season.

Honorable Mention #2: LW Chris Kreider

@ SJS: 2 G

@ PHI: 1 G

Average Game Score: 1.19

Average defensive impact: 0.42

This was another big week for Kreider, who scored three more goals, including the 200th of his career.

Mr. PPG ➡️ Mr. SHG Coming soon to an All-Star Game near you. pic.twitter.com/7cTt60UXU8 — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 14, 2022

Best net-front presence in the league right here. pic.twitter.com/mPIG89EfLO — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 16, 2022

Like most of his teammates, Kreider had a rough game against the Kings (although he was actually pretty solid defensively), but turned it around and was a top-three player for the team in the Rangers’ next two games.

The 2022 All-Star has been a goal-scoring machine and just bolstered his reputation this week.