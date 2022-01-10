Strome shines in challenging, but overall successful week for the Rangers.

The New York Rangers saw many players enter COVID protocol this week, so much so that a total of 24 players were used over the three games that the Rangers played.

They also lost Dryden Hunt to the IR, something that will hurt the RW-deprived Rangers.

Although the Rangers played their worst game of the season against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday, they did a great job in stifling the elite offense of the Edmonton Oilers and scored a whopping four goals against the defensively-sound Anaheim Ducks, even without many of their usual starters.

The Rangers were all about the fight this week and several players stepped up. Ryan Strome, once again, showed just how important he is to this Rangers team.

(Check out last week’s player of the week and honorable mentions here.)

Player of the Week: C Ryan Strome

vs. EDM: 1 G, 2 A

Average Game Score: 1.45

Average defensive impact: 0.20

Strome has been one of the Rangers’ most important players this season (and, arguably, beyond). This fact was no different in Week 12. Strome played pretty well against the Knights and Ducks, but really stood out against his former team, the Oilers.

Strome had a goal and two assists this week, all of which came in this game. He showed his value as a goal-scorer, playmaker, and good defender and was the team’s best player in this one.

PUCKS 👏 ON 👏 NET 👏 pic.twitter.com/agzHeCYMTY — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 4, 2022

Strome wasn’t nearly as great in the team’s other two games- although his best defensive game of the week came against the Knights- but he still played well and contributed in many different ways.

The fact that Strome is able to be effective even without the great Artemiy Panarin on his wing is both impressive and important. The Rangers aren’t the same without Strome and he showed why this week.

Honorable Mention #1: RW Barclay Goodrow

vs. EDM: 1 G, 1 A

@ ANA: 1 A

Average Game Score: 1.28

Average defensive impact: 0.08

After a disappointing start to his Rangers tenure, Goodrow has been on fire since the Rangers first took on his former team, the Tampa Bay Lightning, last week. He was even better in Week 12 and really stepped up in the absence of many of his teammates.

Strome’s linemate this week, Goodrow put up similar numbers, although he was weaker in his own zone.

Like Strome, Goodrow’s best game came against the Oilers, when he scored a goal and notched an assist and was the team’s second-best player.

LET IT RIP, GOODY pic.twitter.com/UVV8hdjypC — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 4, 2022

Goodrow wasn’t as good defensively this week as he usually is, but that was primarily thanks to a poor defensive showing against the Ducks.

Even so, Goodrow had an above-average week offensively, allowing him to be the team’s second-best player in Week 12. The organization is even more grateful for his performance this week because of their exacerbated lack of depth at the RW position.

Honorable Mention #2: LHD Ryan Lindgren

vs. EDM: 1 A

@ ANA: 2 G

Average Game Score: 1.22

Average defensive impact: 0.11

Lindgren the offensive-defenseman? The Rangers’ top LHD is back on this list after an impressive week offensively.

Lindgren wasn’t nearly as great as he usually is defensively in the first two games of the week, but was exceptional in all situations against the Ducks.

Lindgren was the the team’s best player, scoring two goals for the first time in his career and played a great defensive game. Although he wasn’t great in his own zone against the Oilers, he had an overall solid game and even notched an assist.

Let it fly, Lindy 👀 pic.twitter.com/bJlEjlz6Gy — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 9, 2022

Lindgren was the Rangers’ best defenseman this week and it was important that he stepped up with the third defensive pair in limbo.