A bad season results in understandable lack of recognition.

Friday morning, the results of The Associated Press 2021 NFL All-Pro balloting were revealed. A national panel of 50 media members cast votes for first- and second-team All-Pro.

Zero (0) New York Giants received a single vote for All-Pro this year.

The only player to receive a vote on offense or defense from the Jets or Giants was Jets linebacker CJ Mosley, who received one (1) vote.

Braxton Berrios was named first-team All-Pro kick returner and also received two votes as a punt returner.

This shouldn’t surprise anyone. As we have documented all season, the Giants are a dumpster fire. Their only skill position player on offense of any note is Saquon Barkley, who has been hampered by injuries all year as he returns from a knee injury that ended his 2020 campaign.

It is still striking that zero (0) players on the Giants received a single vote.

At least one vote for Graham Gano at kicker? Would that have been too much to ask? I mean, Matt Gay and Nick Folk both got one vote each.

But no, Gano — like the rest of his teammates — was left off all 50 ballots.