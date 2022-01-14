Braxton Berrios underwent a terrific 2021 season as a return specialist.

The Jets have a first-team AP All-Pro for the 2021 campaign.

The roster was released on Friday, with return specialist Braxton Berrios earning a spot as the squad’s kick returner.

A look at the First-Team All Pro squad by position: pic.twitter.com/lj84GjbbtW — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 14, 2022

This comes despite the fact Berrios didn’t earn a Pro Bowl nod for this year.

Berrios, in his fourth year out of Miami, returned 28 kicks for 852 yards and one touchdown. His 30.4 yards per kick return led the NFL.