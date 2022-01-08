Patrick Mahomes did not have to do Daniel Jones like this…

Uh oh…we have a shot taken at Daniel Jones from another NFL quarterback.

Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes threw shade at the Giants signal-caller (although he probably didn’t mean to) after Kansas City’s win over Denver Saturday.

Mahomes spoke about Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton’s 86-yard fumble return for a touchdown that gave Kansas City a fourth-quarter lead. It looked as if Bolton was going to stumble to the ground, which apparently reminded Mahomes of Jones’ infamous stumble in a 2020 loss to the Eagles…

Patrick Mahomes to @LauraRutledge on what he was thinking when Nick Bolton was running for a TD: “I thought he was gonna go down… He almost went forward. No offense to Daniel Jones, but he almost gave ‘em one of those.” 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/HeStvl9B29 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 9, 2022

It’s all in good fun.

It also reminds me of when Ben McAdoo reportedly wanted the Giants to draft Mahomes back in 2017 but the Chiefs traded up to take him instead and then a few years later Mahomes had an MVP and a Super Bowl ring. But I won’t get too deep into that conversation…

