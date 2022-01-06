The NBA released the first run of voting for the All-Star Game on Thursday.

Kevin Durant is the leading vote recipient in the Eastern Conference for the 2022 All-Star Game thus far, which isn’t a shock. He has more than one million votes more than Joel Embiid, who’s third among frontcourt players thus far.

However, it’s surprising that not only is James Harden not leading all guards in the conference, but there’s a sizeable gap between the top vote-getter and Harden.

Chicago has been a pleasant surprise this season and is clearly one of the better teams in the East. And DeMar DeRozan has been terrific.

But the gap between DeRozan and Harden is almost 600,000 votes right now. In fact, Harden is closer to Trae Young (third) than he is to DeRozan.

And where are the Knicks? The only Knicks player included in the list(s) is Derrick Rose, who’s seventh among guards.

Kyrie Irving, who has played one game this season, has more votes than Rose — or any other Knick for that matter.

New Yorkers need to get out and vote for their favorite players if they want them to participate in the All-Star Game this year.