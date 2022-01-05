The Devils may get their captain back soon.
New Jersey Devils head coach Lindy Ruff spoke with the media on Wednesday and provided a good update on captain Nico Hischier.
It appears Hischier is on track to potentially return to the lineup on Thursday.
🚨 GOOD CAPTAIN NEWS 🚨
“Nico was back this morning. Skated lightly on his own. He will participate in morning skate tomorrow and if things go well, he should play for us.”
Lindy Ruff provides an update on Nico and more as Lindy returns from COVID protocol. pic.twitter.com/IOfD9aL1Su
— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) January 5, 2022