The Islanders’ COVID-wrecked schedule is still a work in progress.

On Tuesday evening the National Hockey League announced four changes to the New York Islanders‘ schedule in the coming weeks.

The Islanders’ game at Philadelphia that was originally scheduled for Nov. 30 has been moved to Jan. 18 at 7 PM ET.

To make room for that makeup game, the Islanders’ scheduled home game against Columbus on Jan. 18 has been postponed with a rescheduled date TBD.

The Islanders’ hosting the Maple Leafs on April 17 has been moved up to Jan. 22 with a 7 PM ET puck drop. This move was made to accommodate Canada’s current travel restrictions; the Islanders were supposed to be in Toronto on the 22nd.

Now, the Islanders will play in Toronto on April 17 with a 7:30 PM ET start.

So, in review: