Kyrie Irving is back and he still has his mid-range game.
Take a moment to appreciate Kyrie Irving. He’s a future Hall of Famer who becomes a flamethrower with the basketball in his hands.
After a scoreless first quarter, Irving is back on the scoreboard for the first time since June. It took Irving a little while to find his rhythm, but he’s starting to put the pieces together.
Kyries first bucket of the season. I’m sure there will be many more #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/CIxhr0tJwU
— Danny Small (@dwsmall8) January 6, 2022
It might take a few games for the Brooklyn Nets to work out the kinks with Irving, but it didn’t take long to see increased spacing. Irving has tremendous gravity as a floor spacer because he can knock down open threes or better yet, attack closeouts off the bounce.
It’s good to see him back on the court.