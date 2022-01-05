Kyrie Irving is back and he still has his mid-range game.

Take a moment to appreciate Kyrie Irving. He’s a future Hall of Famer who becomes a flamethrower with the basketball in his hands.

After a scoreless first quarter, Irving is back on the scoreboard for the first time since June. It took Irving a little while to find his rhythm, but he’s starting to put the pieces together.

Kyries first bucket of the season. I’m sure there will be many more #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/CIxhr0tJwU — Danny Small (@dwsmall8) January 6, 2022

It might take a few games for the Brooklyn Nets to work out the kinks with Irving, but it didn’t take long to see increased spacing. Irving has tremendous gravity as a floor spacer because he can knock down open threes or better yet, attack closeouts off the bounce.

It’s good to see him back on the court.