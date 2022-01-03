The veteran Giants quarterback suffered the injury in Sunday’s loss to Chicago.

Quarterback Mike Glennon‘s season is over.

Giants head coach Joe Judge told the media on Monday the veteran, who has started four games in the absence of Daniel Jones, suffered a wrist injury in Sunday’s loss to the Bears.

Glennon will be undergoing surgery — the injury is on his non-throwing wrist.

“It’s a shame, Mike got hurt in the game [Sunday],” Judge said. “He’s going to have surgery coming up soon and he won’t be available for the game this week. That’s really the one injury of note. There’s a lot of other bumps and bruises in there. I know Mike wanted to go out there yesterday and compete and do everything he could for the team, and that’s the way his season will end.”

Glennon was not a reliable reinforcement option from the time Jones began to sit out with a neck injury, an issue that eventually led to the premature conclusion of Daniel’s third NFL season.

Glennon finishes the 2021 campaign 0-4 as a starter, having thrown two touchdown passes and seven picks in those games. He additionally completed just under 50% of his throws across those four matchups.

His latest performance (against Chicago) was most definitely his worst — Glennon completed four of 11 throws for 24 yards, no touchdowns, two picks, and was sacked four times for 34 total yards. Thus, the Giants finished the defeat with -10 net passing yards.

Yes, you read that all correctly.

Moving forward

The Giants’ are likely to start Jake Fromm in their season finale against Washington.

The second-year quarterback made his inaugural NFL start against the Eagles in Week 16 and was horrendous, completing only six of 17 throws for 25 yards, zero touchdowns, and one pick.

“Right now, it would be Jake [who would start]. We’ve had [quarterback] Brian Lewerke with us all year, including some of the preseason. He’s been with us and is familiar with our schemes,” Judge additionally said Monday. “We’ll work both of those guys in practice this week. Right now, based on reps and games, Jake would have the nod. I would anticipate getting him prepared that way, but like any other week we’ll get both guys ready and make sure they’re both prepared and ready to play.”

Of course, this isn’t the biggest quarterback-related decision the Giants will need to make in the coming months, regardless of who’s eventually running the front office or coaching staff.

Daniel Jones has yet to prove he’s the long-term answer at the team’s most important position. If they want to replace him, the Giants could sign a veteran this offseason as a bridge to the 2023 draft or acquire someone in this year’s draft.

The Giants currently own the No. 5 and 8 overall picks, the latter of which is via Chicago. They would move up to No. 3, however, if they lost in Week 18, the Jets (currently No. 4 overall) defeated the Bills, and the Texans (currently No. 3 overall) defeated the Titans.

There’s also the possibility of the Giants packaging a multitude of draft picks for someone like Seattle’s Russell Wilson…

