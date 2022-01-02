The Giants extended their losing streak to five games Sunday afternoon.

God bless Giants fans — the horrendous, dreadful 2021 campaign continued Sunday with a 29-3 loss to the Bears.

Yes — the Bears, who were 5-10 entering the game and also one of the league’s worst teams.

The Giants have now lost five straight games, are 4-12 ahead of next Sunday’s season finale against Washington, and have solidified themselves as arguably the worst team in the NFL. They’re in the same category as ballclubs like the Jaguars, Jets, and Texans — no doubt about it.

There were many reasons for the team’s disgusting performance at Soldier Field in Chicago. Whose stock is down following this blowout defeat? Also, who actually stepped up in the loss and is seeing their stock rise because of it?

Who’s down?

Offensive line

This unit was dealing with a number of setbacks heading into Week 17 — starting center Billy Price wasn’t available due to a personal matter while second-year swing tackle Matthew Peart is out for the year after tearing his ACL last week.

So it was always likely to be a rough day for the group, but it was worse than expected.

The offensive line allowed four sacks and didn’t provide quarterback Mike Glennon with much time to operate. While left tackle Andrew Thomas has been great, the front office and coaching staff must make changes throughout the rest of the unit.

Fixing this group — once and for all, as Dave Gettleman once put it — needs to be a focal point this offseason.

Mike Glennon

Mike Glennon isn’t the answer under center.

For the Giants nor for any team.

New York’s current starting quarterback, who’s started four games in the injury-related absence of Daniel Jones, didn’t provide the Giants with a significant chance at victory Sunday. The team hardly threw the ball all day, which you could argue was a reasonable decision considering Glennon’s true lack of talent.

Glennon finished the day with 24 yards and two picks on 4-of-11 passing — not ideal. He additionally lost a pair of fumbles.

Could the Giants start Jake Fromm in next week’s season finale? The coaching staff might as well put the second-year signal-caller under center considering Glennon isn’t likely to be back in 2022 anyway.

Joe Judge

As long as the Giants keep losing, Joe Judge‘s stock will keep plummeting.

The organization brought in the head coach to win ballgames, and now, the team is 10-22 since he took the job at the start of 2020.

From a lack of discipline throughout the team to questionable decisions to punt the ball while in opponent territory (with a lousy record, mind you), Judge isn’t the man for this job.

The Giants should absolutely part ways with the 40-year-old in the offseason. The team needs a new direction.

Dave Gettleman

Dave Gettleman built this horrendous product of an offensive line.

Dave Gettleman decided Mike Glennon would be a good backup to Daniel Jones, a kid that had missed games in each of his first two seasons.

Dave Gettleman is now 19-45 as the Giants general manager.

Dave Gettleman is responsible for a roster that has struggled mightily in 2021.

Dave Gettleman’s stock is as low as ever.

Dave Gettleman should be shown the door as soon as possible.

John Mara

Giants co-owner John Mara had a say in the decisions that have led to this unwatchable product.

He stamped the hires of Gettleman and Judge, which have both led to countless questionable moves and continued losing.

Mara must take a step back when it comes to football operations. If he doesn’t, this putrid era of Giants football may continue.

Who’s up?

Saquon Barkley

I can’t believe I’m saying this, but Saquon Barkley actually put together a good performance Sunday.

The fourth-year running back, who was averaging 3.5 yards per carry and 41.9 rushing yards per game entering Week 17, finished the contest with 102 yards on 21 carries (4.9 yards per carry).

His yardage total was a season-high for him in what could be his final year in East Rutherford.

Barkley had to produce given the team’s quarterback, offensive line, and receiving corps situations (Darius Slayton and Kadarius Toney didn’t play). Although it wasn’t enough to win, Saquon certainly did his part when it came to the offensive game plan.

Giants secondary

Despite the team allowing 29 points, the Giants secondary wasn’t all that bad on Sunday.

Bears quarterback Andy Dalton only threw for 173 yards, one touchdown, and one interception on 18-of-35 passing. Running back David Montgomery also threw a pick to linebacker Tae Crowder on a wildcat pass play late in the game.

Xavier McKinney made a number of plays, James Bradberry picked off a pass, and Aaron Robinson is looking to be a promising young cornerback that could be a staple on this defense in the future.