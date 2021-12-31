The Jets are dealing with a number of COVID issues with Week 17 nearing.

We continue to live in the COVID-19 era amid the emergence of the omicron variant.

This pandemic, despite having lasted nearly two years and there now being a COVID-19 vaccine in existence, is hitting the NFL hard. A record of 106 players (all positive tests) went on the Reserve/COVID-19 list just this past Monday.

The surge in the number of cases has affected all 32 teams, including the New York Jets, who take on the Buccaneers this Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET.

As a result, the league has adopted the CDC’s new guidelines…

Change in protocol

Earlier this week, the CDC changed the quarantine period for COVID-positive individuals who are asymptomatic from 10 days to five. The NFL has adopted this guideline, so regardless of vaccination status, a player who tests positive and is asymptomatic could return in five days.

A player must be five days removed from their positive test, 24 hours removed from their last fever, and receive clearance from their team doctor.

Previously, unvaccinated players who tested positive needed to miss at least 10 days.

Vaccinated players can still test out of the COVID protocol in fewer than five days if that player produces two consecutive negative tests (at least 24 hours apart).

Jets’ COVID-19 Lists

The following players are currently on the Jets’ Reserve/COVID-19 list:

RB Tevin Coleman

LB Jarrad Davis

TE Ryan Griffin

CB Bryce Hall

TE Tyler Kroft

S Zane Lewis

WR Elijah Moore

S Sharrod Neasman

DL Quinnen Williams

The following players are currently on the Jets’ Practice Squad/COVID-19 list:

LB LaRoy Reynolds

CB Ken Webster

OL Isaiah Williams

DL Jabari Zuniga

Head coach Robert Saleh, who tested positive last week and missed this past Sunday’s win over Jacksonville, has cleared protocol and is back with the team.

The Jets have also returned a number of players from the Reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday’s game.

We've activated G Alijah Vera-Tucker, G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, DE John Franklin-Myers and S Ashtyn Davis.

Buccaneers’ COVID-19 Lists

The following players are currently on the Buccaneers’ Reserve/COVID-19 list:

WR Jaelon Darden

CB Jamel Dean

WR Mike Evans

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting

