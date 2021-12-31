What COVID issues are the Giants dealing with as Week 17 approaches?

We continue to live in the COVID-19 era amid the emergence of the omicron variant.

This pandemic, despite having lasted nearly two years and there now being a COVID-19 vaccine in existence, is hitting the NFL hard. A record of 106 players (all positive tests) went on the Reserve/COVID-19 list just this past Monday.

The surge in the number of cases has affected all 32 teams, including the New York Giants, who take on the Bears this Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET.

As a result, the league has adopted the CDC’s new guidelines…

Change in protocol

Earlier this week, the CDC changed the quarantine period for COVID-positive individuals who are asymptomatic from 10 days to five. The NFL has adopted this guideline, so regardless of vaccination status, a player who tests positive and is asymptomatic could return in five days.

A player must be five days removed from their positive test, 24 hours removed from their last fever, and receive clearance from their team doctor.

Previously, unvaccinated players who tested positive needed to miss at least 10 days.

Vaccinated players can still test out of the COVID protocol in fewer than five days if that player produces two consecutive negative tests (at least 24 hours apart).

Giants’ COVID-19 Lists

The following players are currently on the Giants’ Reserve/COVID-19 list:

OT Korey Cunningham

DL Dexter Lawrence

S Julian Love

DL Danny Shelton

WR Darius Slayton

The following players are currently on the Giants’ Practice Squad/COVID-19 list:

LB Omari Cobb

iOL Jonotthan Harrison

DB Ka’dar Hollman

The Giants activated special teams ace Keion Crossen, cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, wide receiver John Ross, and offensive tackle Nate Solder from the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week.

Bears’ COVID-19 Lists

The following players are currently on the Bears’ Reserve/COVID-19 list:

DL Akiem Hicks

TE Jesper Horsted

LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe

