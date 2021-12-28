Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and LaMarcus Aldridge are returning to the Brooklyn Nets.

The worst of the Brooklyn Nets‘ COVID outbreak appears to be over. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and LaMarcus Aldridge have all cleared protocols. The Nets are down to just four players in health and safety protocols — David Duke Jr., Day’Ron Sharpe, Cam Thomas, and Kessler Edwards, all rookies.

Nets' Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and LaMarcus Aldridge have cleared health and safety protocols. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 28, 2021

The NBA recently shortened COVID quarantine protocols to six games.

It’s still unclear when this trio will be back on the court, but the ramp-up process can begin. Nets coach Steve Nash has already said that Durant will need time to ramp up before returning to the court. It’s safe to assume the same is true for Aldridge as well.

The Nets are about to begin a three-game homestand with matchups against the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers, and Memphis Grizzlies.

Due to his vaccination status and New York City’s vaccination mandate, Irving is only going to be eligible for road games this season. Brooklyn’s next road game is on Jan. 5 against the Indiana Pacers. Barring any injury or conditioning setbacks, he could make his season debut in that game.

Given James Harden’s recent resurgence, the Nets will be able to survive for a few more games without any reinforcement. Harden led Brooklyn to the LA sweep with wins over the Lakers and Clippers within three days. The former MVP put up 75 points, 25 assists, and 18 rebounds in those two games in Crypto.com Arena.

Even with all the ups and downs of this season, the Nets are exactly where they want to be — first place in the Eastern Conference.