What’s the latest on the Jets injury front ahead of Week 17?

The Jets haven’t been the healthiest NFL team in 2021. And with Week 17 approaching, they’re receiving various tidbits of bad news in that area.

When speaking to the media Monday following a Week 16 win over Jacksonville, head coach Robert Saleh revealed Connor McGovern will be headed to injured reserve. Since a trip to IR causes the player to miss at least three games, the center is out for the remainder of the year.

McGovern exited Sunday’s win with a knee injury. Tight end Trevon Wesco, who also left the victory with a knee injury, is headed to IR as well.

And now it’s official: Connor McGovern and Trevon Wesco placed on IR, ending their seasons. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 27, 2021

Saleh additionally revealed the latest on Mekhi Becton. The second-year left tackle dislocated his knee cap in the season-opener and hasn’t taken the field since.

Saleh notes the 2020 first-round draft pick’s season is over “barring a miracle,” according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini. Becton’s timetable for recovery, which was initially believed to be 6-8 weeks, was underestimated.

This was trending this way for weeks. #Jets pic.twitter.com/RiSSKLyw70 — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 27, 2021

This would cap off a lost season for Becton, who figures to (hopefully) be the team’s long-term answer at such an important position. If Becton returns to 100% for the 2022 campaign, expect quarterback Zach Wilson and the young offense, as a whole, to improve.

Wide receivers Elijah Moore (quad) and Jamison Crowder (calf) are day-to-day, also according to Cimini. Moore is eligible to return to practice following an injured reserve stint — the rookie missed the last three games.

#Jets injury update: Elijah Moore (IR) + Jamison Crowder are day-to-day. Elijah Riley (concussion) expected back. Trevon Wesco (knee) out. 7 players coming off COVID list, including JFM + Foley Fatukasi. 3 more expected later in wk, including Michael Carter II + Ashtyn Davis. — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 27, 2021

