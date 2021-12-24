john ross
The Giants have a number of players on the COVID list with their Week 16 game nearing.

The omicron variant is alive in the NFL and wreaking havoc on a number of rosters.

Many teams are dealing with COVID-19 issues ahead of their respective Week 16 matchups, including both the Giants and Eagles.

The pair of NFC East squads face off Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET in Philadelphia — it’s a big game for the Eagles, who sit just outside the NFC playoff picture at 7-7.

With the matchup less than two days away, how does either team’s virus situation look?

Giants’ COVID-19 Lists

The following players are currently on the Giants’ Reserve/COVID-19 list:

  • LB/ST Cam Brown
  • DB/ST Keion Crossen
  • CB Adoree’ Jackson
  • CB Aaron Robinson
  • WR John Ross

The following players are currently on the Giants’ Practice Squad/COVID-19 list:

  • iOL Jonotthan Harrison
  • DB Natrell Jamerson

According to Dan Salomone of the Giants’ official website, the team has activated defensive back J.R. Reed and edge rusher Oshane Ximines off the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Giants also activated rookie first-round wide receiver Kadarius Toney off the Reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week.

Eagles’ COVID-19 Lists

The following players are currently on the Eagles’ Reserve/COVID-19 list:

  • OT Le’Raven Clark
  • OT Andre Dillard
  • DE Ryan Kerrigan

