The Giants have a number of players on the COVID list with their Week 16 game nearing.
The omicron variant is alive in the NFL and wreaking havoc on a number of rosters.
Many teams are dealing with COVID-19 issues ahead of their respective Week 16 matchups, including both the Giants and Eagles.
The pair of NFC East squads face off Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET in Philadelphia — it’s a big game for the Eagles, who sit just outside the NFC playoff picture at 7-7.
With the matchup less than two days away, how does either team’s virus situation look?
Giants’ COVID-19 Lists
The following players are currently on the Giants’ Reserve/COVID-19 list:
- LB/ST Cam Brown
- DB/ST Keion Crossen
- CB Adoree’ Jackson
- CB Aaron Robinson
- WR John Ross
The following players are currently on the Giants’ Practice Squad/COVID-19 list:
- iOL Jonotthan Harrison
- DB Natrell Jamerson
According to Dan Salomone of the Giants’ official website, the team has activated defensive back J.R. Reed and edge rusher Oshane Ximines off the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
ROSTER MOVES 12/24
Activated from Reserve/COVID-19:
DB J.R. Reed
LB Oshane Ximines
Practice Squad/COVID-19:
C Jonotthan Harrison pic.twitter.com/qI9wtS0ksO
— Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) December 24, 2021
The Giants also activated rookie first-round wide receiver Kadarius Toney off the Reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week.
Eagles’ COVID-19 Lists
The following players are currently on the Eagles’ Reserve/COVID-19 list:
- OT Le’Raven Clark
- OT Andre Dillard
- DE Ryan Kerrigan
