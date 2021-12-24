The Giants have a number of players on the COVID list with their Week 16 game nearing.

The omicron variant is alive in the NFL and wreaking havoc on a number of rosters.

Many teams are dealing with COVID-19 issues ahead of their respective Week 16 matchups, including both the Giants and Eagles.

The pair of NFC East squads face off Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET in Philadelphia — it’s a big game for the Eagles, who sit just outside the NFC playoff picture at 7-7.

With the matchup less than two days away, how does either team’s virus situation look?

Giants’ COVID-19 Lists

The following players are currently on the Giants’ Reserve/COVID-19 list:

LB/ST Cam Brown

DB/ST Keion Crossen

CB Adoree’ Jackson

CB Aaron Robinson

WR John Ross

The following players are currently on the Giants’ Practice Squad/COVID-19 list:

iOL Jonotthan Harrison

DB Natrell Jamerson

According to Dan Salomone of the Giants’ official website, the team has activated defensive back J.R. Reed and edge rusher Oshane Ximines off the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

ROSTER MOVES 12/24 Activated from Reserve/COVID-19:

DB J.R. Reed

LB Oshane Ximines Practice Squad/COVID-19:

C Jonotthan Harrison pic.twitter.com/qI9wtS0ksO — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) December 24, 2021

The Giants also activated rookie first-round wide receiver Kadarius Toney off the Reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week.

Eagles’ COVID-19 Lists

The following players are currently on the Eagles’ Reserve/COVID-19 list:

OT Le’Raven Clark

OT Andre Dillard

DE Ryan Kerrigan

