Daniel Jones will miss the remainder of the regular season due to a neck sprain.

Many speculated Daniel Jones‘ season was over, and on Monday, we finally received an answer in regard to that specific discussion.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports the Giants will be shutting Jones down for the rest of the year. The third-year quarterback suffered a neck sprain in the Week 12 win over Philly and hasn’t played since.

Raanan notes the injury may not affect Jones’ future in this league. There was concern that this health-related setback was to potentially be career-threatening.

The Giants are shutting down QB Daniel Jones for the remainder of the season because of his neck injury, per source. A premature end to his third professional season. There is optimism the injury is not expected to affect Jones’ long-term future. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 20, 2021

Jones thus finishes his third year in the league with 2,428 yards, 10 touchdowns, seven picks, and a 64.3% completion rate through 11 games (4-7 record).

The Giants released a statement on the matter via head trainer Ronnie Barnes.

Giants made the rare step of having head trainer Ronnie Barnes release a statement on Daniel Jones’ injury: pic.twitter.com/CJLLRBRNma — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) December 20, 2021

Now, I know what you all are thinking…could this mean the end of Jones’ days in a Giants uniform?

With another disappointing season coming to a close, the Giants own two first-round picks that are currently in the top 10 (thanks to the struggles surrounding both them and the Chicago Bears).

There’s expected to be a new general manager leading the front office — Dave Gettleman is seemingly on his way out, whether that be via retirement or ownership firing him.

The inevitable new general manager could wish to move forward with a quarterback they drafted, not one (Jones) that was selected by the previous regime.

Kenny Pickett out of Pitt could be an option and the same goes for Matt Corral out of Ole Miss. Maybe the Giants possibly consider Liberty University quarterback Malik Willis?

We have about four months until it’s crunch time for the Giants in regard to their eventual draft-day decisions. But right now, given his proneness to injury, his evident struggles, and a new general manager likely to arrive in East Rutherford, Jones isn’t a lock for a 2022 return.