ESNY previews the upcoming Jets-Dolphins Week 15 matchup down in Miami.

The Jets are eliminated from playoff contention for the 11th consecutive season.

That’s the longest active streak in the NFL, just in case you need a reminder on how bad this organization has been over the last decade or so.

One of the main goals for the rest of the season should be to see legitimate improvement and development from Zach Wilson at the game’s most crucial position.

Wilson has had an up-and-down — mostly down — inaugural season in the league. He has tremendous upside but succumbs to the issues most young quarterbacks face — he tries to do too much and has a turnover problem.

The Jets may not be able to defeat a red-hot Dolphins team (that’s won five straight) on the road. But witnessing a productive day from the 2021 No. 2 overall draft pick would at least provide fans with some confidence as the regular season nears its conclusion.

Game Info

New York Jets (3-10) @ Miami Dolphins (6-7)

Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 — 1:00 PM ET

TV: CBS

Radio: ESPN NY 98.7FM

Jets’ Final Injury Report

Questionable

DL Sheldon Rankins (Knee)

iOL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (Ankle)

iOL Dan Feeney (Back)

Doubtful

OT George Fant (Knee)

Dolphins’ Final Injury Report

Questionable

TE Adam Shaheen (Knee)

S Clayton Fejedelem (Ankle)

OL Austin Jackson (Illness)

Betting Info

Odds

Jets: +9.5 // O41.0 // +330

Dolphins: -9.5 // U41.0 // -435

Notable Game Props

(Courtesy DraftKings Sportsbook)

Jets Total Points: Over-15.5 (-125), Under-15.5 (-105)

Over-15.5 (-125), Under-15.5 (-105) Dolphins Total Points: Over-25.5 (-120), Under-25.5 (-110)

Over-25.5 (-120), Under-25.5 (-110) First Team to Score: Jets (+150), Dolphins (-185)

Jets (+150), Dolphins (-185) Last Team to Score: Jets (+145), Dolphins (-175)

Jets (+145), Dolphins (-175) Jets Total TDs: Over-1.5 (-105), Under-1.5 (-135)

Over-1.5 (-105), Under-1.5 (-135) Dolphins Total TDs: Over-2.5 (-160), Under-2.5 (+120)

Player Prop Picks (Courtesy DraftKings Sportsbook)

Zach Wilson Over-1.5 Interceptions (+155)

The Jets are dealing with injuries on the offensive line and in the receiver room (Elijah Moore and Corey Davis will not be playing; the latter is done for the year).

Combine that with how good this Dolphins defense has been playing and Zach Wilson’s already-present turnover issues, and you’ll realize the rookie throwing at least two picks Sunday is a very real possibility.

Jamison Crowder Over-42.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Amid the absences of Corey Davis and Elijah Moore, veteran wideout Jamison Crowder should have additional opportunities to rack up yardage through the air. Expect Zach Wilson and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur to utilize Crowder on various passing downs and for him to surpass 42.5 receiving yards because of it.

Crowder should only need one big play to come close to this total.

Myles Gaskin Over-53.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

This Jets rushing defense is putrid — the opposition is averaging 138.8 yards on the ground per game (third-most in the league).

I also expect the Dolphins to be leading late in this matchup given their superior talent, which should lead to Miami needing to utilize the run game a decent amount.

The last time these two teams faced, Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin ran for 89 yards.

Odds and prop bets courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Players to Watch

Zach Wilson

Every week it seems we put the novice signal-caller in the “Players to Watch” section, but as we mentioned earlier, seeing improvement out of him is one of the more crucial goals for this organization.

Zach Wilson is coming off a rough performance against the Saints. The 22-year-old completed just 19 of 42 throws for 202 yards in the loss, looking off-target for much of the day.

He’ll now need to face a Dolphins team that’s allowed 11 points per game during its current five-game win streak.

It remains to be seen how the young quarterback fares against Miami — it’ll be his first matchup with the division rival (he was hurt for the previous Week 11 meeting).

Michael Carter

We’re talking about the running back, just to be clear.

The rookie is coming off injured reserve (he missed the last three games due to an ankle injury) and will have a “significant role” against Miami, according to head coach Robert Saleh.

RB Michael Carter, coming off IR, will have “a significant role” on Sunday, per Saleh. RB Tevin Coleman (concussion) also returning. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 17, 2021

Carter has proven to be a dynamic back that can produce both on the ground and through the air. He’ll also be able to take pressure off Wilson, who certainly can look overwhelmed and struggle at times.

The young back has a daunting task going against a hot Dolphins defense though.

Jamison Crowder

Once again, we have Jamison Crowder as one of our “Players to Watch” for the Jets. But that’s because once again, the veteran receiver will have various opportunities to produce.

Given the aforementioned situations involving Corey Davis and Elijah Moore, the expectation is that Zach Wilson will be looking to Crowder a number of times in this game, especially if the Jets are down late and need to throw the ball.

Jamison will have multiple chances to step up in the AFC East matchup — is he up for the challenge?

