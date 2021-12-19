ESNY previews the upcoming Week 15 matchup between the Giants and Cowboys.

Will we see Jake Fromm under center for the Giants this Sunday?

Judging by the image that accompanies this preview, you can probably guess we are lobbying for the second-year quarterback to see some time on the field.

Primary starter Daniel Jones hasn’t been cleared for contact and Mike Glennon will notch his third consecutive start. However, fans wish to see what Fromm, who hasn’t appeared in an NFL regular-season game, can do if provided the opportunity. The season is a wash and the Giants sit in the basement of the NFC East — Fromm earning some reps would give fans at least one reason to turn the game on this Sunday.

Expect a loss (potentially a lopsided one) for Big Blue, but a Jake Fromm sighting would surely intrigue viewers.

Game Info

Dallas Cowboys (9-4) @ New York Giants (4-9)

Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 — 1:00 PM EDT

TV: FOX

Radio: WFAN660

Giants’ Final Injury Report

Questionable

DL Leonard Williams (Triceps)

DL Austin Johnson (Foot)

WR Sterling Shepard (Calf)

Doubtful

G Ben Bredeson (Ankle)

Out

QB Daniel Jones (Neck)

Cowboys’ Final Injury Report

Questionable

RB Tony Pollard (Foot)

Out

OT Tyron Smith (Ankle)

Betting Info

Odds

Cowboys: -11 // O44.0 // -550

Giants: +11 // U44.0 // +400

Notable Game Props

Giants Total Points: Over-16.5 (-105), Under-16.5 (-125)

Over-16.5 (-105), Under-16.5 (-125) Cowboys Total Points: Over-27.5 (-115), Under-27.5 (-115)

Over-27.5 (-115), Under-27.5 (-115) First Team to Score: Giants (+145), Cowboys (-175)

Giants (+145), Cowboys (-175) Last Team to Score: Giants (+155), Cowboys (-195)

Giants (+155), Cowboys (-195) Giants Total TDs: Over-1.5 (-130), Under-1.5 (-110)

Over-1.5 (-130), Under-1.5 (-110) Cowboys Total TDs: Over-3.5 (+110), Under-3.5 (-150)

Player Prop Picks (Courtesy DraftKings Sportsbook)

Mike Glennon Under-197.5 Passing Yards (-115)

The Giants may potentially see what Jake Fromm can do in this game, which would thus limit Mike Glennon’s production through the air.

Taking that possibility into consideration, along with the fact Glennon has sat under this total in each of his two starts this season, you should believe the veteran backup will hit the under.

Micah Parsons and co. won’t make it easier for Glennon either.

Evan Engram Over-27.5 Receiving Yards (-120)

Evan Engram was able to conjure up decent production when these two teams met in Week 5 — the fifth-year tight end caught four balls for 55 yards in that matchup.

With various wide receivers out due to positive COVID-19 tests (Kadarius Toney and John Ross), Engram should see more opportunities for production through the air, which could lead to him racking up at least 28 receiving yards.

Expect the Giants to be trailing in the second half and throwing the ball for much of the final 30 minutes.

Michael Gallup OVER

James Bradberry will be focusing on either Amari Cooper or CeeDee Lamb for much of the game.

However, the occupant of the other starting cornerback spot (who could indeed be focusing on Michael Gallup) is unknown due to the statuses of Aaron Robinson (COVID-19) and Adoree’ Jackson (COVID-19 and quad injury). The options right now are Julian Love (primarily a safety) and Jarren Williams.

Love and/or Williams could indeed struggle in that role, which would lead to Gallup hitting the over on this receiving-yard total.

Players to Watch

Jake Fromm

We don’t even know if Jake Fromm will be playing, but we’ll still throw him in the infamous “Players to Watch” section.

Giants fans need just a little excitement and a reason to tune in on Sunday — watching the same ineffectiveness from Mike Glennon and the same overall struggles the Giants normally portray against Dallas won’t cut it.

Fromm has the potential to see some time following Glennon’s start. Whether he actually takes the field remains unknown, but an appearance could at least save Giants fans from dozing off during the event.

James Bradberry

Starting cornerback James Bradberry absolutely needs to step up this Sunday due to the depletion at the position.

Adoree’ Jackson (quad) is hurt and recently tested positive for COVID-19. Rookie corner Aaron Robinson additionally tested positive for COVID. Both are reportedly unvaccinated, per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

Second-year nickel cornerback Darnay Holmes is also on injured reserve.

Regardless of who starts at the boundary corner spot opposite Bradberry, the 2020 Pro Bowler must step up and construct a perfect performance from a coverage standpoint.

Bradberry struggling could mean a horrifically long day for the Giants secondary.

Graham Gano

Graham Gano is one of the only consistent players on this football team.

Week-in and week-out, he has come through for the Giants in what’s been a Pro Bowl-caliber season. He’s converted 25 of 29 field-goal attempts and all 15 of his extra-point attempts. The fact he’s only attempted 15 extra points goes to show how awful this Giants offense has been in 2021.

Given the on-field issues surrounding Mike Glennon and the entire offense, and the fact this Dallas defense is rolling with Defensive Player of the Year candidate Micah Parsons, don’t expect the Giants to find the end zone on a consistent basis. If they’re going to put any points on the board, expect the sheer majority of them to come from the leg of Gano.

I can’t believe I’m putting the placekicker in the “Players to Watch” section, but it’s just one of those years.

