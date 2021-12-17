lawrence taylor
Lawrence Taylor was arrested Thursday.

Hall of Fame Giants outside linebacker Lawrence Taylor is in legal trouble once again — he’s never been one to remain distant from serious controversy.

Andy Slater of FOX Sports Radio reports Taylor was arrested in Florida on Thursday and faces a pair of felony charges. Taylor apparently changed his address and didn’t notify authorities of the move. He is a registered sex offender and, by law, must notify authorities of any address change.

TMZ reports Taylor underwent the booking process around 8:45 p.m. ET Thursday night and was released from jail hours after.

Taylor has been a sex offender since 2011 — he had pleaded guilty to both sexual misconduct and the patronizing of a prostitute. He was alleged to have engaged in sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old girl, at the time.