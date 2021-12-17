Lawrence Taylor was arrested Thursday.

Hall of Fame Giants outside linebacker Lawrence Taylor is in legal trouble once again — he’s never been one to remain distant from serious controversy.

Andy Slater of FOX Sports Radio reports Taylor was arrested in Florida on Thursday and faces a pair of felony charges. Taylor apparently changed his address and didn’t notify authorities of the move. He is a registered sex offender and, by law, must notify authorities of any address change.

SLATER SCOOP: Lawrence Taylor was arrested in South Florida on Thursday. The New York Giants legend, charged with two felonies, is accused of not letting authorities know he changed his address, something registered sex offenders must do. pic.twitter.com/NfI2tqafqa — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) December 17, 2021

TMZ reports Taylor underwent the booking process around 8:45 p.m. ET Thursday night and was released from jail hours after.

Taylor has been a sex offender since 2011 — he had pleaded guilty to both sexual misconduct and the patronizing of a prostitute. He was alleged to have engaged in sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old girl, at the time.