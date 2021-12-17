Jaylon Smith is now on his third team this season.

The Giants, ahead of their Week 15 matchup with the Cowboys, have (ironically) signed former Dallas linebacker Jaylon Smith to their practice squad. Art Stapleton of The Record reported the news Friday afternoon.

Giants just snuck this one in their daily release today: they’ve signed former Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith to the practice squad.

Interesting timing. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) December 17, 2021

Smith was on the Cowboys to commence the season (what was his sixth with the team) before an early-October release. Jaylon then signed with Green Bay on Oct. 7 but was released on Nov. 2 prior to this move.

The 2016 second-round draft pick out of Notre Dame and 2019 Pro Bowler has 19 combined tackles in six games this season (four games with Dallas, two with Green Bay).

Once on the active roster (if it gets to that point in his newly formed Giants tenure), Smith could be a decent reserve option in Patrick Graham’s system. He may find himself in an inside linebacker rotation that also includes Tae Crowder, Reggie Ragland, and Benardrick McKinney.

