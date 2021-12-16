The Giants have had six different players test positive this week alone.

Another positive COVID-19 test for the Giants, who are preparing for Sunday’s Week 15 matchup with Dallas.

Per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, cornerback Adoree’ Jackson has tested positive for the virus. Wide receivers Kadarius Toney and John Ross, edge rusher Oshane Ximines, cornerback Aaron Robinson, and linebacker/special teamer Cam Brown also tested positive this week while Xavier McKinney is a close contact.

One more #Giants COVID positive: Adoree Jackson. Also unvaccinated. Was already hurt. Out Sunday. — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) December 16, 2021

Since Jackson is unvaccinated, he is out for at least 10 days and will not play in Sunday’s game. The veteran corner, who the Giants signed to a three-year, $39 million contract last offseason, was already dealing with a quad injury that has sidelined him for the last two games.

Other unvaccinated players who have made their way onto the Reserve/COVID-19 list are Robinson and McKinney. Although since the latter is just a high-risk close contact, he could be active for Sunday if he keeps testing negative throughout the week.

According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, head coach Joe Judge expects McKinney to play in Week 15.

Judge said CB Adoree’ Jackson tested positive for COVID-19. That’s six players with positive tests plus S Xavier McKinney as a close contact. Judge said he expects McKinney to play Sunday, as long as he continues to test negative. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) December 16, 2021

Moving Forward

The Giants are heavily depleted in the defensive backfield, which obviously isn’t an ideal scenario in a passing league, especially when you have a quarterback like Dak Prescott on deck.

Robinson and Jackson are expected to be out and second-year nickel corner Darnay Holmes is on injured reserve. The Giants are thus in a pickle when it comes to the starting boundary cornerback job opposite James Bradberry.

Options for that starting spot include J.R. Reed (who’s primarily a safety), Julian Love (a versatile defensive back but also one that may need to spend time at safety if McKinney is a no-go), and Jarren Williams (currently on the practice squad).

Williams has been elevated each of the last two games, so the Giants would need to sign him to the active roster should they need him for the upcoming Week 15 matchup. Williams, a 2020 undrafted player out of Albany, was on the field for 32% of the team’s defensive snaps against the Chargers last Sunday and recorded four combined tackles (two solo) in the loss.

