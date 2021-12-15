The Jets are getting healthier ahead of Week 15.

Preparation for the Jets‘ upcoming matchup with the Dolphins has begun. And with that game approaching, the team is improving from a health standpoint.

Per ESPN’s Rich Cimini, New York is returning running back Michael Carter (ankle), tight end Tyler Kroft (lung), and defensive end Bryce Huff (back) to practice. Each had been on injured reserve.

Tight end Trevon Wesco (ankle) and running back Tevin Coleman (concussion) were not on injured reserve but will be practicing. Neither played in Week 14. Offensive tackle George Fant and defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins (both dealing with knee injuries) aren’t practicing Wednesday but could still play Sunday.

Following this designation to return to practice, the Jets will have 21 days to officially activate Carter, Kroft, and Huff. Not activating a player during that timespan would lead to that player returning to IR for the remainder of the season.

In regard to Carter, head coach Robert Saleh says the rookie will be playing this Sunday afternoon.

Returning Carter would be huge for the Jets offense — the first-year player out of North Carolina has proven to be a dynamic back who can locate production both on the ground and through the air. He’s also a weapon that could take pressure off Zach Wilson, who really struggled in the loss to New Orleans this past Sunday. The rookie quarterback completed just 19 of 42 throws for 202 yards in the defeat.

The Jets and Dolphins kick off Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET down in Miami. The Dolphins are red hot coming off their Week 14 bye, having won five straight.

