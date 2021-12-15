The Jets now have another home (not literally) overseas.

The Jets aren’t moving to the United Kingdom — that’s not what this means. However, they have received international home marketing rights in the nation. The move comes as part of the NFL’s International Home Marketing Area initiative.

According to a press release from the organization, the Jets will form partnerships with businesses and brands in the United Kingdom and development other outlets of fan engagement.

“We are thrilled to have been awarded the United Kingdom bid as the Jets continue to expand our global footprint,” Jets co-owner and United States ambassador to the United Kingdom Woody Johnson said in the release. “As a country with a deep and rich culture of sporting greatness, the United Kingdom has been our clear top choice throughout this process. After seeing the passion, not only for the NFL, but for the Jets during my time there as Ambassador, I knew this would be a wonderful opportunity for our organization to strengthen our roots in the UK and connect with even more new fans. Afterall, New York and London are sister cities.”

The league’s IHMA initiative allows all NFL teams to bid on international markets in order to grow the game.

Former Jet Nick Mangold will be the ambassador for the team. Sports rights marketing agency SPORTFIVE will also be the in-market partner agency for the Jets and assist with the team’s growing presence in the United Kingdom.

“International marketing clearly represents an enormous growth opportunity for both the NFL and Jets. We are excited to showcase our players and coaches and their personalities in the United Kingdom,” Jets president Hymie Elhai stated in the release. “Through grassroots programs, unique in-market activations, and strategic partnerships, we are excited to build upon our fanbase in the UK and look forward to establishing longstanding relationships.”

