Daniel Jones may need to miss a third consecutive game.

Further rest is required for Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and his neck strain, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

Duggan reported Monday night that following a visit with a spine specialist, it’s unlikely Jones will be cleared to play in his team’s matchup with Dallas this Sunday. The door hasn’t been closed on Jones returning at some point this year, however.

After another visit with a spine specialist today, Giants QB Daniel Jones is not expected to be cleared to play this week, per source. Nothing is ruled out beyond that, so it is expected to remain a week-to-week evaluation. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) December 14, 2021

The Giants’ primary starting quarterback hasn’t played since the Week 12 win over Philly. Mike Glennon started the last two games (against the Dolphins and Chargers), both of which were ugly defeats.

If Jones ultimately isn’t good to go in Week 15, it’s unclear exactly who would start for the Giants. Glennon would be the primary choice, but a victory against Dallas is likely far from attainable whether Glennon or second-year quarterback Jake Fromm is in the game.

Since that’s the case, why not just throw Fromm in there and see what he can do? The 2020 fifth-round draft pick out of Georgia has yet to appear in an NFL regular-season game — the Giants could at least receive a glimpse of the type of player they have in that roster spot.

At this point, New York has nothing to lose. The team is 4-9, in the basement of the NFC East, has solidified a fifth straight losing season, and doesn’t have its primary starting quarterback healthy.

Starting Fromm would be an intriguing move by New York, and if he struggles mightily, it might not be much worse than what Glennon has portrayed.

