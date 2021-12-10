Mike Glennon is expected to start after suffering a concussion last Sunday.

Looks like we know the Giants‘ starting quarterback for Sunday’s matchup with the Chargers.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Mike Glennon has cleared the concussion protocol and will start this weekend. Glennon sustained the concussion in last week’s loss to Miami and his Week 14 status had been in question.

#Giants QB Mike Glennon has been cleared from the NFL’s concussion protocol and will start. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 10, 2021

It’s been known Daniel Jones was unlikely to play against Los Angeles due to his neck strain. The team’s primary starter suffered the injury in the Week 12 win over Philly and subsequently missed Week 13.

If Glennon wasn’t good to go, the Giants would’ve likely started second-year signal-caller Jake Fromm.

Obviously, that wouldn’t have been an ideal scenario — but at this point in the year, nothing is all that ideal for this struggling 4-8 ballclub. The Giants just signed Fromm off the Bills practice squad last week and he’s yet to partake in a regular-season game since entering the league as a 2020 fifth-round draft pick.

Fromm starting just 11 days after the team signed him with a below-average offensive line in front of him, an ineffective running game, and an injury-prone receiving corps against a tough Chargers team could’ve been the recipe for an unmitigated disaster.

Of course, Glennon leading this putrid offensive unit that has yet to improve following the firing of coordinator Jason Garrett could also be disastrous. With Glennon under center last week, Big Blue scored a season-low nine points and continued portraying the immense struggles this offense has shown for much of the year.

Basically what I’m saying is that regardless of who’s under center Sunday, the Giants defense will need to be perfect — don’t expect that to be the case against a talented Justin Herbert-led Chargers offense.

