Logan Ryan made a joke after Sunday’s loss that seemed to include a shot at Tua Tagovailoa.

The Giants are dealing with various injury-related issues at the quarterback position, the latest of which came to light Sunday.

After Mike Glennon started against the Dolphins in the Week 13 absence of Daniel Jones (neck strain), it was revealed the veteran backup had suffered a concussion, putting his Week 14 status in question (it still is).

Safety Logan Ryan thus tried to joke that he could be ready to take snaps, but the wisecrack encompassed what some believed was a shot at Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

“Look, I don’t know if you guys saw my high school quarterback tape, but I’m going to put it out there, emergency,” Ryan said in the postgame press conference after the loss. “A lot like Tua, a lefty. I can throw two-yard passes to the left. I’m accurate. I’m smart. I’m going to put it out there.”

It definitely could be perceived as somewhat of a shot — a notable portion of the criticism towards Tua is his inability to be a big-arm quarterback. He’s more of a game manager than a game-changer at the sport’s most important position.

But on Thursday, from the Giants’ practice in Tuscon, Arizona (in preparation for Sunday’s meeting with the Chargers), Ryan attempted to walk back his comments on the second-year Miami signal-caller.

“I’m just going to start by clearing it up. I want to apologize to Tua. I didn’t mean any disrespect,” Ryan said. “I made a light-hearted comment about me playing quarterback. I think he’s a good player. He’s humble. He approaches the game the right way and he made game-winning plays to beat us, and they won the game.”

In the midst of the Dolphins’ victory over the Giants (what was their fifth straight since starting the season 1-7), Tagovailoa completed 30 of 41 throws for 244 yards and two touchdowns. It was one of the better performances of his sophomore NFL campaign — the 2020 first-rounder is improving little by little.

“I’m not a sore loser. I don’t hate on players in the league. I have a lot of respect for players in this league. I’ve been in this league and he’s doing it the right way,” Logan added. “I wish him the best and I want him to know there’s no disrespect there or any bad beef there. Just a comment that went the wrong way and I was trying to be funny, and it wasn’t funny, and I don’t want to disrespect him.”

Ryan and the defense can hang their hat on the fact they were the stronger of the team’s two main units (not counting special teams) in Week 13. But it’s reached the point where New York’s defense must be perfect given the inefficiencies of the offense (Daniel Jones’ absence led to the Giants scoring a season-low nine points against Miami).

The defense made plays, but Tua ultimately won the day, making Ryan’s postgame quote all the more puzzling.

No shots should be taken at the upcoming opponent though — Justin Herbert is one of the NFL’s top young quarterbacks and is certainly capable of constructing a dominant performance against this Giants secondary.

