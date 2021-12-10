Demaryius Thomas spent time with the Jets in 2019.

A beloved man and wide receiver, gone too soon.

Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas passed away this week. He was 33 years old.

According to Paul Newberry of the Associated Press, Thomas’ cousin, LaTonya Bonseigneur, claims the family thinks a seizure was what eventually led to his death. Police officers had apparently found Thomas at home in his shower.

Thomas was a four-time Pro Bowler, a two-time second-team All-Pro, and a Super Bowl champion during his NFL tenure, which lasted from 2010-19. Each of the aforementioned accomplishments came during his successful stint with the Broncos (2010-18).

He then spent time with the Texans, Patriots, and Jets before officially retiring from the NFL this past June.

Thomas’ final games in the NFL were with New York — he caught 36 balls with one touchdown during an 11-game stint with the Jets in 2019.

The Jets released the following statement early Friday morning.